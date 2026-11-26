Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday reiterated the position of his predecessor, RN Ravi, by seeking the inclusion of a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the search committees to fill vacant vice-chancellor posts in several state universities.

Offering to resolve the matter through mutual consultations, Arlekar expressed confidence that an early and legally sustainable solution could be reached and sought Chief Minister Vijay's personal intervention.

During the previous DMK regime (2021-26), Ravi had sought the inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search committees, a proposal rejected by the government, triggering a tussle between Lok Bhavan and the Dravidian party-led government.

Fourteen state-run universities have been functioning without vice-chancellors for more than three years. Days ago, the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain the reasons for the prolonged vacancies and state when the issue would be addressed.

On several policy matters, including education, the stand taken by the TVK-led coalition government so far has been broadly similar to that of its predecessor, the DMK regime.

In a letter to the chief minister, the governor said administrative decisions relating to universities were currently being taken through a 'Convenor Committee' constituted by the government. However, the arrangement had not proved effective in addressing the day-to-day administrative and academic requirements of individual universities, which required decisions at the institutional level.

He said it was therefore important to put in place suitable arrangements for appointing full-time vice-chancellors in accordance with the respective university Acts and UGC regulations to ensure effective administration and continuity of academic activities.

He also proposed drawing up a university-wise schedule to conduct all pending convocations at the earliest, wherever legally permissible, so that students were not further disadvantaged.

The governor said the principal issue concerned the composition of the Search-cum-Selection Committees, particularly the inclusion of a nominee of the UGC Chairman under Regulation 7.3(ii) of the UGC Regulations, 2018. "The differing positions of the State Government and the Chancellor have resulted in related judicial proceedings," Arlekar said.