Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday reiterated the position of his predecessor, RN Ravi, by seeking the inclusion of a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the search committees to fill vacant vice-chancellor posts in several state universities.
Offering to resolve the matter through mutual consultations, Arlekar expressed confidence that an early and legally sustainable solution could be reached and sought Chief Minister Vijay's personal intervention.
During the previous DMK regime (2021-26), Ravi had sought the inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search committees, a proposal rejected by the government, triggering a tussle between Lok Bhavan and the Dravidian party-led government.
Fourteen state-run universities have been functioning without vice-chancellors for more than three years. Days ago, the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain the reasons for the prolonged vacancies and state when the issue would be addressed.
On several policy matters, including education, the stand taken by the TVK-led coalition government so far has been broadly similar to that of its predecessor, the DMK regime.
In a letter to the chief minister, the governor said administrative decisions relating to universities were currently being taken through a 'Convenor Committee' constituted by the government. However, the arrangement had not proved effective in addressing the day-to-day administrative and academic requirements of individual universities, which required decisions at the institutional level.
He said it was therefore important to put in place suitable arrangements for appointing full-time vice-chancellors in accordance with the respective university Acts and UGC regulations to ensure effective administration and continuity of academic activities.
He also proposed drawing up a university-wise schedule to conduct all pending convocations at the earliest, wherever legally permissible, so that students were not further disadvantaged.
The governor said the principal issue concerned the composition of the Search-cum-Selection Committees, particularly the inclusion of a nominee of the UGC Chairman under Regulation 7.3(ii) of the UGC Regulations, 2018. "The differing positions of the State Government and the Chancellor have resulted in related judicial proceedings," Arlekar said.
In this context, he cited the Supreme Court's January 30, 2026, judgment in Dr S Mohan v Secretary to the Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University, and said the ruling assumed significance.
Arlekar said Ravi, in his capacity as Governor-Chancellor, had issued a press release on February 2, 2026, seeking the inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search committees and asking that ongoing selection proceedings be kept in abeyance pending the outcome of the related judicial proceedings.
"With a view to resolving the matter through mutual consultation and establishing a transparent and merit-based selection mechanism, I propose the following course of action," the governor said, outlining a roadmap.
The proposed Search-cum-Selection Committee would comprise one nominee each of the Chancellor, the University Syndicate, the UGC Chairman and the state government, subject to applicable statutory provisions and judicial directions. Its members should be distinguished academicians and experts with proven integrity and professional standing.
The committee should initiate the selection process preferably six months before an anticipated vacancy, advertise the post within 15 days of its constitution and complete scrutiny and interviews within two months of the advertisement.
Most importantly, the committee should unanimously shortlist three eligible candidates and rank them in order of preference.
Lok Bhavan, in a statement on Thursday, released the verbatim text of the governor's letter to the chief minister.
Arlekar said: "I am confident that, through mutual consultation and cooperation, an early and legally sustainable resolution can be achieved. I seek your personal intervention to facilitate the proposed mechanism and expedite the pending convocations, in the larger interest of universities and the thousands of students awaiting their degrees."
The governor told Vijay: "I write to seek your personal intervention in resolving the prolonged vacancies in the posts of Vice-Chancellors in several state universities and the consequential delay in conducting convocations, affecting day-to-day administration of the universities."
(With inputs from PTI)