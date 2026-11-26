CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Pocso cases involving Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani filed a second chargesheet at the Special Pocso Act court on Monday. The chargesheet was filed in the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Wing Crime No. 12/2026.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the chargesheet names R Veeramani (84) as A1, M Shanthi (60) as A2 and one of Veeramani’s former drivers Lazar as A3.

“Meanwhile, the trial, in the first case in which the chargesheet was filed earlier this month, has commenced and it is expected to get completed in a month or two,” the officer said.

A total of nine cases have been registered and the investigation has revealed that 18 minor girls were sexually assaulted so far.