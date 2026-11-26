CHENNAI: In a big relief for Tasmac’s retail liquor shop employees, they will work no more than eight hours a day and 48 hours a week from December 1. According to unions, the staff have previously been putting in 12-hour days for years with no weekly off.

Now, the staff will have one weekly holiday and two days of paid casual leave every month. Liquor sales will continue to be permitted only between noon and 10 pm.

Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) issued the revised guidelines in a circular signed by Managing Director K Nanthakumar.

Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh had announced the weekly off and two days of paid leave a month in the Assembly on August 31, along with the second pay hike. The circular, accessed by TNIE, now adds fixed shifts, the 48-hour limit and online attendance for staff to these benefits.

Each shop will adopt one of two duty patterns depending on its business, sales volume, and staff strength, and the shop supervisor will determine the pattern for each employee. In the first, employees work in two rotating shifts: 11.30 am to 7.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 10.30 pm, with a 30-minute break for every four hours of duty and one weekly off.