CHENNAI: DGP and Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said the next course of action in the sexual harassment case against MLA C Arul Vignesh would be decided by the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Inspector General of Police (IG) who have been ordered by the court to conduct an inquiry.

He was speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Singappen Special Force event at Presidency College. Responding to a question on whether there was any political pressure as the accused was an MLA of the ruling party, he said the inquiry would be fair and conducted as per procedure.

On the lighting of the deepam at Thiruparankundram, the DGP said the police department’s primary responsibility is to maintain law and order and provide security.

Listing the achievements of the SSF, the DGP said that since its inauguration in June, the force had received 7,237 complaints till November. It has rescued 104 missing women and 173 missing children.

As many as 1,252 students who had discontinued schooling were also enrolled back in schools; 99 child marriages were prevented by the SSF.

The force will launch 78 new field teams with Bolero vehicles in December and induct 49 drones shortly to enhance its coverage, surveillance and rapid response capabilities.

The event was organised to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.