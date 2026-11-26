THOOTHUKUDI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon start work to mend the damaged artefacts and strengthen fragile pieces that were excavated in Adichanallur. For this, officials have trained 35 archaeology students of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, who will carry out the work under the guidance of experts.

The 125-acre urn burial site located along the Thamirabarani river is 2,900 years old. The ASI has classified it into sites A, B and C. While Site A has urn burials, Site B has a world-class on-site museum. The burial urns at Site C, which is located close to the river, are merely covered by a shelter.

In 2022, 10 trenches were excavated at Site C which yielded several burial urns, pottery, and other artefacts. However, the trenches were protected by thatched roofs, which got damaged over the years, and fell, leaving the trenches exposed to the elements, which, in turn, damaged the artefacts.

Following criticism, the ASI recently built a shelter using metal sheets at `67 lakh to cover the trenches. “This is not enough, the site has to be fenced with a wall so that rainwater does not flow into the trenches, located on the slopes of a mound,” said activist Muthalankurichi Kamarasu.

According to sources, several artefacts, including burial urns, have developed cracks and some have broken due to the vagaries of nature and poor maintenance.

The objective of the ASI’s project is to put together the damaged items and strengthen the weak ones using special glue. “Not all the urns and artefacts are damaged, some get loosened while unearthing and due to natural ageing,” an ASI official said. Students of MA (Archaeology) and those of a certificate course on Epigraphy and Archaeology in MS University were given training for two days on the proposed project.