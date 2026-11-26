CHENNAI: Following a suggestion by the Kerala High Court to consider lowering the age of juvenility from 18 to 16, child rights activists in the state have opposed the move by endorsing an open letter calling for the existing age limit to be retained. They stressed on addressing factors that draw juveniles to commit crimes than reducing the age for punishments.

The letter, initiated by Delhi-based HAQ: Centre for Child Rights, argued that treating 16 and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system would not make society safer.

It pointed out that teenagers are often influenced by peer pressure and may act impulsively. They are also vulnerable to being drawn into crime by adults and organised criminal groups. Sending them to adult prisons could expose them to criminal influences and make it harder for them to return to education and normal life, it said.

The letter also flagged the circumstances that may push children into crime, including abuse, neglect, poverty, dropping out of school and exploitation. It argues that these factors need to be considered when dealing with children who commit offences. While it doesn’t mean that children should escape accountability for serious crimes, they maintained that punishment must take into account their age, circumstances and scope for rehabilitation.