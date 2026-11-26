TIRUCHY: PepsiCo India on Wednesday laid the foundation for its Rs 868-crore snack production facility at the Sipcot industrial park in Kannudaiyanpatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy. The plant is expected to generate around 650 direct and indirect jobs, and create opportunities for local MSMEs and ancillary industries.

Spread across 28 acres, the greenfield facility will be the company’s first food production plant in southern India and its sixth such facility in the country. The plant will make potato chips under the Lay’s brand and Kurkure snacks, a statement said.

Commercial operations are expected to commence by July 2028, company officials said. Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India and South Asia, noted that “south India is an important market for PepsiCo, with a strong consumer base.”

Elaborating on the choice of location, company officials said that the new facility at Manapparai would bring production closer to consumers in TN, Kerala and parts of Karnataka, helping the company reduce transportation-related emissions, improve supply chain efficiency and develop products suited to local markets, adding that the company used to service the market from their plants in Kolkata and Pune.

While priority will be given to local people in recruitment, plans are on to partner with nearly 1,200 local farmers for process-grade potato cultivation, the release added.