Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male State government employees, marking the first time the State has introduced such a benefit for its male workforce.

According to reports, the official order allows eligible employees to avail themselves of 15 days of paternity leave either up to 15 days before the expected date of delivery or within six months of the child's birth.

The policy aims to enable fathers to support their spouses during childbirth and provide essential physical and emotional care to both the mother and the newborn. The decision follows requests from government employees seeking formal paternity leave provisions.

Tamil Nadu already provides 365 days of maternity leave to its female government employees. The introduction of paternity leave marks a significant step towards recognising the role of fathers in childcare and encouraging a more balanced sharing of parental responsibilities.

With this decision, Tamil Nadu joins states such as Kerala, Sikkim and Haryana, which have also introduced paternity leave provisions for government employees.

The move is expected to benefit working fathers across the State government workforce while strengthening family support during the crucial early months of a child's life.