CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has constituted a new tender committee, to be headed by the joint managing director (finance), that can approve work tenders worth up to Rs 100 crore.

The chief financial controller-general, V Savitha, issued an order on behalf of the TNPDCL board. The order is meant to streamline tender approval by sending higher-value proposals to the appropriate committee. The 141st board meeting, held on November 11, approved the decision.

The new Joint Managing Director (Finance)-level Tender Committee (JLTC) comes in between the Headquarters High-Level Tender Committee (HLTC) and the Board-Level Tender Committee (BLTC).

The utility buys equipment such as transformers and meters from private firms and carries out construction works, such as, that of substations. Every high-value tender needs the approval of a committee within its financial limit.

According to the utility’s order, accessed by TNIE, the JLTC can approve tenders for material procurement worth up to Rs 50 crore and work contracts worth up to Rs 100 crore. Proposals above its limits will go to the BLTC.

BLTC’s financial powers have also been doubled — it is raised from Rs 40 crore to Rs 80 crore for procurement of materials and services, and from Rs 80 crore to Rs 160 crore for work contracts.

The tender powers of authorities (from executive engineers to chief engineers) and of the lower-level committee, HLTC, remain the same. The HLTC’s limits — Rs 10 crore for material procurement and Rs 20 crore for work contracts — were fixed in 2023.