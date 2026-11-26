TIRUCHY: It was an emotional moment for visually impaired students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School for the Blind in Puthur, Tiruchy, as they ran their hands over a tactile model of the Chandesa Anugrahamurthy sculpture to experience the sculpture on Wednesday at a gallery set up by the Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchy Circle, at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district.

Calling the experience unforgettable, R Dhanusree, a Class 10 student of the school, who was among the 47 students visiting the gallery, said, “We usually visualise and experience such things in our minds. But, this is the first time, we have stood close to an idol of a deity, touched it, felt it and experienced the joy of doing so,” Dhanusree told TNIE.

The school’s headmistress, B Sophia Malathi, who accompanied the students, appreciated the ASI officials for creating the tactile model. “As soon as we touch different parts of the model, a recorded voice explains every detail, including the jewellery, attire and, the physique of the deity,” she added. However, a few students pointed out that the guiding letters for selecting the language options were displayed in regular print. It would have been easier for visually challenged visitors to identify the options if they had been provided in Braille.