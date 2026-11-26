CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Thursday, announced that married male government employees will be given 15 days of paternity leave.

This announcement is in line with the duration of paternity leave provided by the Union government since 1997 following a recommendation from the fifth Central Pay Commission.

The leave is intended to enable fathers to support their wives during childbirth and share childcare responsibilities. It can be availed of either during the 15 days preceding childbirth or within six months of the child's birth.

An official release here said the decision followed requests from employees for paternity leave for men, while women government employees are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

"The period surrounding childbirth is crucial for both the mother and the child, and the father's involvement in providing physical and emotional support to the mother and caring for the newborn is essential," the release said.

Tamil Nadu is not the first State to introduce paternity leave for government employees. Odisha introduced a 15-day provision in 2011, while West Bengal provides 30 days of paternity-cum-childcare leave to eligible male employees.

Kerala provides up to 10 days of paternity leave, and Madhya Pradesh provides 15 days under its revised civil service leave rules, effective from January 2026.

Assam also introduced 14 days of paternity leave for eligible male government employees in September 2026. The provisions vary across States in terms of duration, eligibility and the period within which the leave can be availed of. Some States also extend benefits to qualifying adoption or surrogacy cases.