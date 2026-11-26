CHENNAI: The cooperation department has announced a complete waiver of interest for farmers who repay their outstanding crop loans in full by November 30. Those who do so will be eligible for fresh crop loans and a complete waiver of interest, according to an official statement.

During the current financial year, cooperative institutions have disbursed crop loans worth Rs 5,190 crore to 5,70,942 farmers. Department sources said crop loan disbursements through cooperative institutions had declined significantly this year, largely due to a reduction in the cultivated area following the failure of the Kuruvai crop and partial damage to the Samba crop.

To facilitate loan repayment, cooperative credit societies will remain open on November 28 and 29, despite the days falling on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Farmers can contact the joint registrars of cooperative societies in their respective districts.