CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu said its real competition is not with other states but with the world’s leading manufacturing economies, as it secured investment commitments to the tune of Rs 58,214 crore through 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) inked at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave presided over by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai, on Wednesday.

Together with the earlier deals, commitments secured in the TVK-led government’s first 200 days now exceed Rs 1.73 lakh crore, with job opportunities for 1.98 lakh people. The MoUs inked on Wednesday are expected to generate 65,786 jobs.

Fourteen companies from Brazil, Finland, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the US account for Rs 14,798 crore, about a quarter of the total investments secured at Wednesday’s meet. Fifty-eight deals are greenfield, accounting for 64% of the total.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S Keerthana said TN welcomes healthy competition among Indian states but is looking further afield.

“With nine new trade agreements, our real competition is not another state. It is the world’s leading manufacturing economies,” she remarked. She added that the focus was not merely on attracting commitments but on converting them into productive projects, sustainable employment and long-term growth.