CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu said its real competition is not with other states but with the world’s leading manufacturing economies, as it secured investment commitments to the tune of Rs 58,214 crore through 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) inked at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave presided over by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai, on Wednesday.
Together with the earlier deals, commitments secured in the TVK-led government’s first 200 days now exceed Rs 1.73 lakh crore, with job opportunities for 1.98 lakh people. The MoUs inked on Wednesday are expected to generate 65,786 jobs.
Fourteen companies from Brazil, Finland, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the US account for Rs 14,798 crore, about a quarter of the total investments secured at Wednesday’s meet. Fifty-eight deals are greenfield, accounting for 64% of the total.
Addressing the gathering at the event, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S Keerthana said TN welcomes healthy competition among Indian states but is looking further afield.
“With nine new trade agreements, our real competition is not another state. It is the world’s leading manufacturing economies,” she remarked. She added that the focus was not merely on attracting commitments but on converting them into productive projects, sustainable employment and long-term growth.
The biggest commitment of the day was Rs 8,140 crore from CSE Development for renewable energy projects across six districts. JM Baxi Ports & Logistics followed with Rs 5,200 crore, and Avigna with Rs 5,000 crore for an industrial park spanning Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu and Chennai. TVS Motor (Rs 2,000 crore), Sanmar (Rs 1,950 crore) and Titan (Rs 1,500 crore) are the other big-ticket projects.
The state also plans 12 multi-modal logistics parks and dry ports, backed by Rs 15,250 crore, to cut freight costs for inland manufacturers.
Automotive and electronics remain the backbone. Royal Enfield will build its first electric motorcycle plant near Chennai, a Rs 1,000 crore project creating 500 jobs. Brazil’s WEG plans a Rs 2,000 crore integrated motors and automation plant in Dharmapuri, which the state says will be its largest outside Brazil. Hyundai suppliers Hwashin and Seoyon E-Hwa add Rs 1,370 crore, while South Korea’s Posco plans a Rs 250 crore steel facility in Krishnagiri.
The push in the aerospace and defence sectors was significant. Twelve signatories are start-ups in the sector, including several drone and rocket ventures. A drone cluster at Kanadukathan in Sivaganga will combine manufacturing, testing and training, and will include a beyond-visual-line-of-sight testing facility run with Anna University.
The government also laid the foundation for 15 projects worth Rs 7,925 crore. Larsen & Toubro’s proposed Tiruvallur shipbuilding project involves Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to create 5,700 jobs. Chennai Radha Engineering Works will invest Rs 1,500 crore in shipbuilding in Thoothukudi, creating 1,400 jobs.
Ultraviolette Automotive will invest Rs 779 crore in Krishnagiri, with employment potential of 4,000, while Uno Minda has committed Rs 550 crore in the same district, which is expected to create 2,000 jobs. Other projects include investments by Precision Equipments, Azad Engineering, Suzlon Energy, Vinir Engineering, SGS Shima and Sedemac Mechatronics.
Six completed projects were also inaugurated, among which are an Rs 800 crore renewable energy project by Resolven in Tiruchy and a Rs 315 crore manufacturing facility by Stylcove Modulars in Coimbatore.
Separately, the state signed an agreement with Amazon Seller Services to help local exporters, including weavers and artisans, sell abroad.