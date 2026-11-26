CHENNAI: Enraged by an 18-year-old college student’s continuous harassment of his daughter, a father abducted the teen near Somangalam in Kancheepuram district on Monday evening, and allegedly assaulted and threatened him with a fake gun. Based on the complaint of the youth, police arrested the father and his son on Tuesday and launched a search to nab others involved in the case.

According to the Somangalam police, the arrested were Arokiyam (46), a history sheeter, and his son Suriya (20). The police said the victim, Harish of Thirumudivakkam, is a first-year BCom student at a college in Pallavaram. He was allegedly in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl from Thiruneermalai, who studies at the same college. After the two developed differences and separated, Harish allegedly continued to pressure her to resume the relationship. The girl informed her father, Arokiyam, about this, the police said.

Arokiyam allegedly waylaid Harish near a private hotel near Sriperumbudur on Monday evening, while he was on his way to a shop from home, and forcibly took him in a car.

He allegedly assaulted the student and threatened to kill him by placing a knife and a fake gun against his forehead, warning him against meeting his daughter again, the police said.

Harish was then shifted to another car, and he was taken to a place near a toll plaza in Mudichur and issued further threats before letting him go. Several others were allegedly involved in the abduction, the police said.