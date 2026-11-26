COIMBATORE: The proposed extension of the GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road from Goldwins to Neelambur is set to undergo major design changes, with the state highways department planning a dedicated tunnel to the Coimbatore International Airport and cloverleaf-type ramps near the Neelambur junction to ease traffic movement. The revised design is expected to push the project cost beyond Rs 1,000 crore.
The 5.1-km extension, which is part of the state highways department's plans to improve traffic flow along the busy Avinashi Road corridor, will have six ramps, including three entry and three exit points, at Chinniampalayam, RG Pudur and near the proposed new airport terminal. The project was originally announced by former chief minister M K Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 6, 2024.
The changes follow a request from the Coimbatore airport and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for a dedicated access route to the airport, particularly in view of its proposed expansion and the development of a new terminal. The highways department is now revising the designs to incorporate the tunnel, which will pass beneath the road near Sri Devi Mahal, allowing motorists to access the airport without getting caught in traffic on the main road.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior state highways department official said, "Based on the airport department's request, we are planning to add a subway/tunnel near Sri Devi Mahal as part of the 5.1-km-long flyover project on Avinashi Road. They have assured to provide an NOC and said they would bear the additional expenses for the subway. The dedicated tunnel will be used by those travelling to the Coimbatore International Airport once it has been expanded."
The proposed tunnel will allow vehicles travelling on the flyover and the service road to exit directly towards the airport. Similarly, a ramp will facilitate vehicles coming from the airport to join the flyover, while a separate connection will be provided for traffic heading towards the Salem bypass, added the official.
"We are also planning a semi-cloverleaf-type ramp at the Neelambur junction to avoid congestion, particularly for motorists travelling towards Salem and the Palakkad road. With this, we shall prevent a similar traffic congestion issue that popped up at Uppilipalayam junction after the inauguration of the GD Naidu flyover. Under the proposed design, vehicles coming from the flyover will be able to take a right turn towards Palakkad by using a ramp near the PSG iTech area and a U-turn arrangement."
Officials from the state highways department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have jointly inspected the alignment and discussed the changes. NHAI has reportedly agreed to provide an NOC for connecting the proposed flyover with the existing bridge near the L&T bypass, though a small portion of land will have to be acquired for the connection.
The proposed ramps include entry points at RG Pudur and exit points at Chinniampalayam, besides dedicated access arrangements near the airport terminal.
The existing GD Naidu flyover from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins, spanning around 10 km, is already operational. Its extension to Neelambur has been a long-standing demand, particularly as traffic congestion continues to increase along Avinashi Road. Officials are keen to avoid bottlenecks similar to those experienced at the Uppilipalayam roundabout, where vehicles exiting the flyover often struggle to navigate the junction during peak hours. The new flyover will begin just about 200 metres from the GD Naidu Flyover near Goldwins.
The official also told TNIE that the project was initially estimated to cost over Rs 900 crore without the airport tunnel and the cloverleaf-type ramp. With the revised additions, the overall cost is expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore, though the final estimate will be determined after the detailed project report (DPR) is revised.
The department is currently working on finalising the alignment, ramp locations and structural designs in consultation with the collector, road safety experts and other stakeholders. The revised DPR is expected to be completed and submitted to the state government by the end of December, following which the proposal will be sent for approval and fund allocation. Officials are hoping to secure funds in the next financial year to take the project forward.