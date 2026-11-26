COIMBATORE: The proposed extension of the GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road from Goldwins to Neelambur is set to undergo major design changes, with the state highways department planning a dedicated tunnel to the Coimbatore International Airport and cloverleaf-type ramps near the Neelambur junction to ease traffic movement. The revised design is expected to push the project cost beyond Rs 1,000 crore.

The 5.1-km extension, which is part of the state highways department's plans to improve traffic flow along the busy Avinashi Road corridor, will have six ramps, including three entry and three exit points, at Chinniampalayam, RG Pudur and near the proposed new airport terminal. The project was originally announced by former chief minister M K Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 6, 2024.

The changes follow a request from the Coimbatore airport and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for a dedicated access route to the airport, particularly in view of its proposed expansion and the development of a new terminal. The highways department is now revising the designs to incorporate the tunnel, which will pass beneath the road near Sri Devi Mahal, allowing motorists to access the airport without getting caught in traffic on the main road.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior state highways department official said, "Based on the airport department's request, we are planning to add a subway/tunnel near Sri Devi Mahal as part of the 5.1-km-long flyover project on Avinashi Road. They have assured to provide an NOC and said they would bear the additional expenses for the subway. The dedicated tunnel will be used by those travelling to the Coimbatore International Airport once it has been expanded."