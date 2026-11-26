CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday, urging him to intervene and direct the arrest of TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh of Kallakurichi constituency over allegations of sexual harassment involving a woman district collector.

Accompanied by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and a team of advocates, Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted a petition to the Governor at Lok Bhavan, seeking the immediate arrest of first-time TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh.

The legislator has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a woman district collector. The delegation also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations.

Stating that the DMK submitted the memorandum to Arlekar with the hope that he would investigate the matter, Udhayanidhi clarified that if the authorities failed to take action or provide answers, then the party would ultimately take the issue directly to the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The primary focus of our demand before the governor is a request to transfer the case to the CBI for comprehensive investigation because we have no faith in the state administration's ability to handle the investigation impartially.