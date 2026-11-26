CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday, urging him to intervene and direct the arrest of TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh of Kallakurichi constituency over allegations of sexual harassment involving a woman district collector.
Accompanied by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and a team of advocates, Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted a petition to the Governor at Lok Bhavan, seeking the immediate arrest of first-time TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh.
The legislator has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a woman district collector. The delegation also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations.
Stating that the DMK submitted the memorandum to Arlekar with the hope that he would investigate the matter, Udhayanidhi clarified that if the authorities failed to take action or provide answers, then the party would ultimately take the issue directly to the people of Tamil Nadu.
"The primary focus of our demand before the governor is a request to transfer the case to the CBI for comprehensive investigation because we have no faith in the state administration's ability to handle the investigation impartially.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Chief Secretary have actively worked to conceal the incident for 116 days to protect the accused MLA," Udhayanidhi told reporters later.
According to Udhayanidhi the Chief Secretary attempted to protect the "accused MLA rather than addressing the victim's grievances" and claimed that the top official allegedly spoke to the victim and suggested that they resolve the issue by transferring her to a different district.
He claimed that over 80 percent of crimes, particularly sexual violence cases in Tamil Nadu over the last six months involved members of the ruling party and cited several other incidents of crimes against women involving ruling party members, including cases in Srivaikuntam, Ranipet, and Alandur, to support his claim that the government is failing to ensure safety.
Criticising Vijay, the DMK youth wing secretary said the CM failed to act.
He accused the chief minister of being complicit in covering up the issue.
Also, he called for legal action against three ministers who publicly denied that the incident ever occurred.
(With inputs from PTI)