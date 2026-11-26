TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has constituted an expert committee to identify the agricultural lands within the ayacut area of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) that have been converted for urbanisation and other non-agricultural commercial uses, and to assess the corresponding quantity of irrigation water saved as a consequence of such land.

The committee should prepare a comprehensive proposal for the optimum and composite utilisation of the water resources of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project.

The WRD has constituted this committee following a recent order from the Madras High Court, issued in response to a case filed by Tiruppur Mavatta Upparu Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam.

Prashant M Wadnere, secretary of WRD, has recently issued a G.O. constituting a 10-member expert committee. "This expert committee has been constituted with the chief engineer of the WRD (Coimbatore Region) as its chairperson. Retired WRD engineers P Muthusamy, S Sivalingam, and A Anandan have been appointed as expert members. The superintending engineer of the agricultural engineering department (Coimbatore region), the DROs of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, and the joint directors of agriculture for Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts have been appointed as members of the committee, while the superintending engineer of the PAP (Parambikulam-Aliyar Project) has been appointed as the member-secretary," a senior official of WRD said.