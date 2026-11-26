TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has constituted an expert committee to identify the agricultural lands within the ayacut area of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) that have been converted for urbanisation and other non-agricultural commercial uses, and to assess the corresponding quantity of irrigation water saved as a consequence of such land.
The committee should prepare a comprehensive proposal for the optimum and composite utilisation of the water resources of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project.
The WRD has constituted this committee following a recent order from the Madras High Court, issued in response to a case filed by Tiruppur Mavatta Upparu Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam.
Prashant M Wadnere, secretary of WRD, has recently issued a G.O. constituting a 10-member expert committee. "This expert committee has been constituted with the chief engineer of the WRD (Coimbatore Region) as its chairperson. Retired WRD engineers P Muthusamy, S Sivalingam, and A Anandan have been appointed as expert members. The superintending engineer of the agricultural engineering department (Coimbatore region), the DROs of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, and the joint directors of agriculture for Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts have been appointed as members of the committee, while the superintending engineer of the PAP (Parambikulam-Aliyar Project) has been appointed as the member-secretary," a senior official of WRD said.
The government order has mentioned that the committee should assess the present water availability, both surface water and ground water and should assess the present storage capacity of PAP group of reservoirs including TNEB dams.
It should assess the present extent of cultivation and assess the requirement of water for agricultural, drinking water and other sectoral water demands. Further, the order described that the expert committee shall meet once in fifteen days in various locations of PAP ayacut and discuss with the Water Users Association (WUA) and farmers concerned if necessary and a consolidated proposal shall be submitted within six months.
"The first meeting of this committee is set to take place next week. Following this, the committee will conduct field visits to assess the current status of the PAP project. Under the PAP, 377,152 acres of agricultural land in the Palar basin receive irrigation facilities. Additionally, there are about 50,000 acres in the Aliyar basin. These are data collected a long time ago. In the intervening period, lands in many villages have been converted for urbanisation and the installation of wind mills. The committee will assess all these and submit a report. The government is likely to take reform measures based on the report," a WRD official said.
A section of farmers benefiting under PAP have already been urging the WRD to remove the lands which are diverted from agricultural use to non-agricultural use from the ayacut.