CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have informed the Madras High Court that 2,510 missing persons were traced during a fortnight-long special drive conducted across the state and continuous efforts are being taken to trace missing persons and unite them with their families.

During the drive, held from October 30 to November 13, 624 men, 1,469 women, 128 boys and 289 girls totalling 2,510 persons were traced, stated a status report on behalf of the DGP filed through additional public prosecutor M Mohamed Riyaz before a division bench on Thursday.

The bench comprising justices AD Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan was hearing a habeas corpus plea by T Bhuavaneshwari of Kallakurichi, seeking directions to the police to trace her husband Sankarraj, missing since 2021.

During the hearing on November 3, the bench directed the DGP to furnish consolidated figures of missing person cases with a district-wise breakup of total number of cases registered, persons traced and reunited with families, pending cases, persons remaining untraced and technological tools adopted for tracing them.

The consolidated overall figures revealed 2.79 lakh cases registered in the last 10 years; the number of missing persons is 3.04 lakh; of them 2.88 lakh were traced and 15,959 remain untraced, the status report said. The bench lauded the police for the special drive.

The report also informed that the police have been adopting technological tools for facilitating the tracing of missing persons.

The TN Citizen Portal provides a facility for searching and comparing missing persons’ particulars with the database available on unidentified bodies.