COIMBATORE: Apologising before the Supreme Court (SC) without complying with its direction to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram temple hill in Madurai district amounts to cheating, and the officials responsible should be punished, demanded Hindu Munnani state president C Subramaniam on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Subramaniam said, "The Madurai district collector had announced that the lamp would be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam, in accordance with the Supreme Court's direction.

Devotees had eagerly waited, hoping that the lamp would finally be lit at the Deepathoon this year. However, they were shocked to find that the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Moksha Deepam, which is customarily lit for the deceased at the Uchipillaiyar Temple."

"On November 23, a day before the festival, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed at Thiruparankundram hill. Hindu Munnani and BJP leaders were placed under house arrest, while several others were also detained. It was evident that these measures were intended to prevent the implementation of the SC's direction.

The Tamil Nadu government and Madurai district administration resorted to every possible tactic, however low, to prevent the lamp from being lit at the Deepathoon," he charged.

"The law does not permit anyone to show contempt for it, even if they are unaware of its provisions. The country's legal framework emphasises that every citizen has a duty to know and abide by the law.