COIMBATORE: Apologising before the Supreme Court (SC) without complying with its direction to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram temple hill in Madurai district amounts to cheating, and the officials responsible should be punished, demanded Hindu Munnani state president C Subramaniam on Thursday.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Subramaniam said, "The Madurai district collector had announced that the lamp would be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam, in accordance with the Supreme Court's direction.
Devotees had eagerly waited, hoping that the lamp would finally be lit at the Deepathoon this year. However, they were shocked to find that the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Moksha Deepam, which is customarily lit for the deceased at the Uchipillaiyar Temple."
"On November 23, a day before the festival, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed at Thiruparankundram hill. Hindu Munnani and BJP leaders were placed under house arrest, while several others were also detained. It was evident that these measures were intended to prevent the implementation of the SC's direction.
The Tamil Nadu government and Madurai district administration resorted to every possible tactic, however low, to prevent the lamp from being lit at the Deepathoon," he charged.
"The law does not permit anyone to show contempt for it, even if they are unaware of its provisions. The country's legal framework emphasises that every citizen has a duty to know and abide by the law.
In such circumstances, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who have sworn to uphold the rule of law, knowingly violated it and tarnished the dignity of the legal system by submitting an affidavit containing several false reasons before the court.
This was an unforgivable offence warranting punishment," he said.
He further alleged that CM Joseph Vijay, heading the TVK government, had committed a grave historical mistake to appease minorities, accommodate the views of those he termed as having atheistic and Naxalite ideologies, and retain his government with the support of alliance partners.
Similarly, Puthiya Tamilagam founder Dr K Krishnasamy, in a video message on Thursday, said the Tamil Nadu government should not play with fire by failing to comply with the SC's directions.
"Irrespective of whether the Tamil Nadu government is willing to comply, it has a duty to implement a verdict delivered by the Supreme Court. If state governments fail to respect the SC's verdicts, on what moral grounds can the Tamil Nadu government approach the apex court tomorrow over issues such as the Cauvery water dispute," he asked.
"Therefore, the TN government should not play with fire by refusing to respect the Supreme Court's verdicts," he warned. He further alleged that the collector's report to the Supreme Court, which cited the denial of permission from the temple trust board as the reason for not lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, contradicted the statements of the temple priests and archakars, who claimed that they had not been consulted.