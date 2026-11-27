COIMBATORE: Around 500 assistant professors at Anna University's constituent colleges across the state have been left without any promotion for the past 13 years, allegedly due to administrative bias.
Assistant professors pointed out that while the administration promptly promotes teaching staff at Anna University's four campuses in Chennai under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), the same promotions have been denied to faculty members at 16 constituent colleges.
An assistant professor from Coimbatore, who wished to remain anonymous, told TNIE that he was appointed in 2008 and had subsequently completed his PhD. "With these qualifications, I should have been promoted to assistant professor (senior grade) in 2012 or 2013," he said.
"Subsequently, the university should have promoted me as assistant professor (selection grade) within the next four years, associate professor in the following three years and professor after another three years.
However, despite completing the required service period, I have not received any single promotion from the university. The same applies to assistant professors appointed in 2008, 2009 and subsequent years," he alleged.
He expressed concern that, like him, many assistant professors had lost monetary benefits, including salary increments, due to the delay in promotions. They were also unable to serve as members of doctoral committees, the Academic Council and Boards of Studies.
"Had we received the promotions on time, our monthly salaries could have increased by around Rs 1 lakh," he said.
A functionary of the Tamil Nadu Anna University Teachers' Association alleged that the university administration was acting with bias, claiming that all promotions were being granted on time to teaching staff at Anna University's four campuses, where around 2,000 faculty members are employed, while around 550 faculty members at constituent colleges were being denied the same for 13 years.
He pointed out that they have been seeking promotions for the past several years by submitting memorandum and staging demonstrations. "Despite four changes of government, four vice-chancellors and seven registrars, justice is still being denied to us," he said.
He recalled that the university had issued notifications to conduct the CAS in 2017, 2018 and 2023 to facilitate promotions, but the process was not conducted and no promotions were granted to assistant professors of the constituent colleges.
Meanwhile, between 2017 and 2026, the university had conducted the CAS five times and granted promotions to faculty members at its four campuses of Anna University, he alleged, calling it discriminatory.
He urged the TVK government to ensure that rightful promotions are granted without further delay.
According to sources, members of the association recently met Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and apprised him of their grievances. The secretary reportedly directed the university's in-charge Registrar V Kumaresan to take action on the matter. However, no steps have been taken so far, and the process remains stalled due to the officials' alleged inaction.
TNIE could not reach Dheeraj Kumar and Kumaresan for comments.