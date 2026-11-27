COIMBATORE: Around 500 assistant professors at Anna University's constituent colleges across the state have been left without any promotion for the past 13 years, allegedly due to administrative bias.

Assistant professors pointed out that while the administration promptly promotes teaching staff at Anna University's four campuses in Chennai under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), the same promotions have been denied to faculty members at 16 constituent colleges.

An assistant professor from Coimbatore, who wished to remain anonymous, told TNIE that he was appointed in 2008 and had subsequently completed his PhD. "With these qualifications, I should have been promoted to assistant professor (senior grade) in 2012 or 2013," he said.

"Subsequently, the university should have promoted me as assistant professor (selection grade) within the next four years, associate professor in the following three years and professor after another three years.

However, despite completing the required service period, I have not received any single promotion from the university. The same applies to assistant professors appointed in 2008, 2009 and subsequent years," he alleged.

He expressed concern that, like him, many assistant professors had lost monetary benefits, including salary increments, due to the delay in promotions. They were also unable to serve as members of doctoral committees, the Academic Council and Boards of Studies.

"Had we received the promotions on time, our monthly salaries could have increased by around Rs 1 lakh," he said.