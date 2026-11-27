PUDUKKOTTAI: A team from the ASI inspected the pillars and structures of the Aathi Bhoominathar Lingeswarar Temple, located at the foothills of Lingamalai near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district, on Thursday.

The temple is believed to have been constructed in the 10th century by Azhagiya Manavala Devan. In 1996, a controversy broke out when a group of persons installed a cross atop Lingamalai and conducted worship.

On Monday, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court permitted people to perform circumambulation of Lingamalai on Tuesday, ‘Karthigai Pournami’, after a Hindu litigant gave an undertaking that the lamp would not be lit on the cross on the top of the hillock.

Meanwhile, the Lingamalai Retrieval Committee submitted petitions to the union government and the ASI, seeking an inspection of the damaged portions of the temple, along with its inscriptions and sculptures.

The committee also urged the authorities to take steps to reconstruct the temple.

On Thursday, the ASI team examined the damaged inscriptions and documented inscriptions found on stone pillars that were lying tilted at various locations. Copies of the inscriptions were taken for examination.

The officials said the inscriptions would be examined at their Chennai office, and a report would be submitted to the ASI headquarters and the union government.