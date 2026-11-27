DINDIGUL: Several diabetic and elderly patients expressed concern over delays in collecting blood samples at the laboratory of Dindigul Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Patients alleged that though they arrive at the hospital as early as 8 am, lab assistants begin collecting the samples only after 8:30 am, forcing them to wait for more than two hours.

Speaking to TNIE, S Ganesh, a resident, said diabetic patients were particularly distressed due to the delay and shortage of laboratory assistants.

“Patients taking fasting blood sugar tests are required to avoid food and drinks, except water, for eight to 12 hours before the test. So, they arrive around 8 am for the test. However, blood sample collection begins only at 8.30 am. When there are more than 20 patients, some are made to wait until 9 am,” he said.

Another patient attendant, S Mukesh, said, “Sometimes, patients become exhausted and are indirectly forced to return the next day for a blood test. Most of the patients come

from poor financial backgrounds and depend on government medical facilities,” he said.

An official from DMCH said laboratory staff were generally alert, but acknowledged that delays could occur on some occasions.

“We regret the inconvenience and will check the work allocation of laboratory assistants in this regard,” the official said.