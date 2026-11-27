CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Thursday, inaugurated 148 houses built at a cost of Rs 8.52 crore at the Pambar Dam Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Krishnagiri district, with basic amenities provided at an additional cost of Rs 1.37 crore.

He also commenced the disbursal of an enhanced monthly cash assistance scheme benefiting 56,638 Sri Lankan Tamils belonging to 19,710 families living in rehabilitation camps across the State, involving an additional annual expenditure of Rs 14.95 crore.

Under the revised rates, monthly assistance for the head of a family has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800, while that for adult family members aged 12 and above has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200.

Assistance for children below 12 has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 600. At the state secretariat, 16 beneficiaries belonging to four families received the enhanced assistance from the CM.

The government also provides SL Tamils in rehabilitation camps with clothing, utensils, educational scholarships, free LPG connections, stoves, and LPG subsidies.

Other welfare measures include community investment funds for women’s self-help groups and skill development training linked to employment opportunities for young people.

Minister K Thennarasu and Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar were present.