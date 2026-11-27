CHENNAI: Though Tamil Nadu’s child marriage prevalence is nearly half the national average, around 40% of reported child marriages over the past five years were solemnised despite complaints being received by the authorities.

The findings underscore the enforcement challenges, where inadequate inter-departmental coordination and a lack of dedicated personnel hinder the state’s target of total eradication by 2030.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24), the prevalence of child marriage in Tamil Nadu among women aged 20-24 has fallen to 10.5% from 12.8% in NFHS-5. The figure is well below the national average of 20.1%.

While rural prevalence in TN stands at 11.5%, it is 9.2% in urban areas. Twenty-one districts recorded prevalence higher than the state average, with Krishnagiri recording 20.4%, which is slightly above the national average.

An RTI response to a petition filed by child rights activist and advocate S Prabakar shows that 16,855 complaints of child marriage were received across 39 reporting units, with Chennai divided into two units, between May 7, 2021, and May 7, 2026. Of these, 10,017 marriages were prevented, while 6,838 (40.6%) were solemnised.

At 512, Namakkal accounted for 7.5% of the 6,838 marriages that went ahead despite complaints the highest among districts. It was followed by Erode with 427, Coimbatore with 365, Tiruchy with 359, and Perambalur with 327.

Together, these five districts accounted for 29.1% of child marriages in TN that went ahead despite complaints.