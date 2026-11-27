CHENNAI: Though Tamil Nadu’s child marriage prevalence is nearly half the national average, around 40% of reported child marriages over the past five years were solemnised despite complaints being received by the authorities.
The findings underscore the enforcement challenges, where inadequate inter-departmental coordination and a lack of dedicated personnel hinder the state’s target of total eradication by 2030.
According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24), the prevalence of child marriage in Tamil Nadu among women aged 20-24 has fallen to 10.5% from 12.8% in NFHS-5. The figure is well below the national average of 20.1%.
While rural prevalence in TN stands at 11.5%, it is 9.2% in urban areas. Twenty-one districts recorded prevalence higher than the state average, with Krishnagiri recording 20.4%, which is slightly above the national average.
An RTI response to a petition filed by child rights activist and advocate S Prabakar shows that 16,855 complaints of child marriage were received across 39 reporting units, with Chennai divided into two units, between May 7, 2021, and May 7, 2026. Of these, 10,017 marriages were prevented, while 6,838 (40.6%) were solemnised.
At 512, Namakkal accounted for 7.5% of the 6,838 marriages that went ahead despite complaints the highest among districts. It was followed by Erode with 427, Coimbatore with 365, Tiruchy with 359, and Perambalur with 327.
Together, these five districts accounted for 29.1% of child marriages in TN that went ahead despite complaints.
While Pudukkottai prevented 84.5% of reported marriages and Krishnagiri 82.6%, it was considerably lower in Namakkal (36%), Erode (37.1%), Perambalur (37.6%) and Coimbatore (42.2%).
Of the 308 complaints recorded in Chennai North and South combined, only 83 marriages were prevented, accounting for about 27%.
In contrast, Dindigul, which recorded the highest number of complaints at 964, prevented 713 marriages, translating to a prevention rate of about 74%.
The RTI response also records 6,056 FIRs during the five-year period, fewer than the 6,838 marriages that were solemnised. However, the data does not state whether all these FIRs correspond to the marriages that went ahead.
To achieve the 2030 goal, activists have called for dedicated child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs), strengthening the local-level monitoring and a revision of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2009.
Child rights activist A Devaneyan called for revising the Tamil Nadu Child Marriage Prohibition Rules, 2009, to define the responsibilities and accountability for officials involved in prevention, rescue, rehabilitation and follow-up, apart from establishing coordination mechanisms between various departments like police, social welfare, child welfare and school education.
He also emphasised mapping vulnerable areas in hotspot districts by identifying villages and communities where school dropouts, irregular attendance, and socio-economic problems put adolescent girls at risk.
As per the Child Marriage Free Bharat portal, Tamil Nadu currently has only 149 CMPOs, one at the state level, 38 at the district level, 25 at the block level, and 85 at the gram panchayat level. It is the lowest among southern states as Keralam has 367 CMPOs, Karnataka 5,002 and Andhra Pradesh has 12,523.
“Giving the CMPO responsibility as an additional charge to district child protection officers, which is the case now, limits the effectiveness of preventive and follow-up measures,” Prabhakar said. “Krishnagiri recorded a high prevention rate of 82.6%, but also has the highest child marriage prevalence in the state at 20.4%. This shows the need for increased monitoring even in districts that perform relatively well in preventing reported marriages.”
Children at risk of or rescued from child marriage should receive continued access to education, counselling, healthcare and social protection, while vulnerable families need support to address economic pressures, activists said.
A Karupasamy of Erode-based NGO READ, said awareness programmes should target both students and parents, particularly to address elopements, which account for some child marriages. Children should be made aware of their rights and seek help when needed, he said.
Meanwhile, department officials said they planned to strengthen village-level child protection committees, intensify awareness programmes in schools, and increase ground-level monitoring to prevent child marriages.