CHENNAI: The DMK has moved a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer.

Former MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu filed the petition alleging gross negligence, inaction and attempt to cover up the harassment complaints of the officer and said there is every possibility of the state exerting pressure on the investigation and on the witnesses.

Citing media reports, the petitioner said the officer had raised the matter with the chief secretary in July, and he had taken it up with the TVK leadership, which reprimanded the legislator.

“From these reports it is evident that the highest civil servant of the state knew the allegations in July and the matter was sent to the ruling party instead of the police,” she said, adding that a complaint of sexual harassment of a woman officer is not a matter of party discipline but a matter for the criminal law.