CHENNAI: The DMK has moved a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer.
Former MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu filed the petition alleging gross negligence, inaction and attempt to cover up the harassment complaints of the officer and said there is every possibility of the state exerting pressure on the investigation and on the witnesses.
Citing media reports, the petitioner said the officer had raised the matter with the chief secretary in July, and he had taken it up with the TVK leadership, which reprimanded the legislator.
“From these reports it is evident that the highest civil servant of the state knew the allegations in July and the matter was sent to the ruling party instead of the police,” she said, adding that a complaint of sexual harassment of a woman officer is not a matter of party discipline but a matter for the criminal law.
“Since the state and ministers are protecting the MLA, the documents are with the state, and the CM took no action against the MLA and kept quiet, an independent investigation by the CBI is necessary,” Kanimozhi said in the petition.
She raised the questions as to why no criminal action was taken from July 31 to November 24, who received the information, who decided to treat it as a party matter and whether the officer was discouraged or pressured not to complain and why the state told the HC on November 23 that the officer had not lodged any complaint.
Kanimozhi further stated that ministers Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan and TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore have made statements in support of the MLA. She noted that the allegations were treated as a political matter rather than a criminal matter and the probe is susceptible to political influence.