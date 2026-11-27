TIRUCHY: Farmers have expressed opposition to the state government’s move to transfer paddy procurement operations to the cooperative department from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), calling the decision arbitrary.

Talking to TNIE, farmer associations alleged that the government was trying to divert attention from the loan waiver issue, and questioned why they were not consulted before the decision was taken to procure paddy through cooperative societies.

Official sources said the government’s move would ease TNCSC’s debt burden by shifting loans raised for paddy procurement estimated at Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore annually from the corporation to the cooperative sector.

However, Swamimalai S Swaminathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, wondered how the state government could shoulder an additional burden while already struggling to run the cooperative sector profitably amid political interference, financial mismanagement and growing private competition.