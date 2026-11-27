TIRUCHY: Farmers have expressed opposition to the state government’s move to transfer paddy procurement operations to the cooperative department from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), calling the decision arbitrary.
Talking to TNIE, farmer associations alleged that the government was trying to divert attention from the loan waiver issue, and questioned why they were not consulted before the decision was taken to procure paddy through cooperative societies.
Official sources said the government’s move would ease TNCSC’s debt burden by shifting loans raised for paddy procurement estimated at Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore annually from the corporation to the cooperative sector.
However, Swamimalai S Swaminathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, wondered how the state government could shoulder an additional burden while already struggling to run the cooperative sector profitably amid political interference, financial mismanagement and growing private competition.
“Bribery and commission are prevalent in TNCSC despite its limited staff strength. The cooperative department has a larger workforce, and the ‘commission culture’ will thrive there.
So, instead of transferring the operations to the cooperative department, the government should take steps to address the existing issues within TNCSC and the procurement process,” Swaminathan said.
Farmers also claimed that the move could be aimed at adjusting crop loans availed by them against the proceeds from paddy sales, instead of paying them the full amount due.
Vayalur N Rajendran, state treasurer of the Farmers’ Wing of the Tamil Manila Congress, expressed concern that local residents employed as labourers at Direct Procurement Centres might lose their jobs if the cooperative department takes over the procurement operations.
“Since a majority of farmers depend on Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies for crop loans, there are concerns that the department may deduct the outstanding loan amounts from the proceeds when farmers sell their paddy through the cooperatives,” he said.