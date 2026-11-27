KARAIKAL: The ED, Chennai Zonal Office-II, has provisionally attached the land and five-storey building of Hotel Le Royale Palace in Karaikal, valued at approximately Rs 12.64 crore, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged gold smuggling and hawala network operating from France.

The attachment was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an ED press release issued on Thursday.

The investigation was initiated based on information received from the Government of the French Republic regarding alleged gold smuggling, hawala transactions and other offences committed abroad by Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, Mohamed Mubeen Nizamoudine, Shahine Shafique Mougamadou Nizamoudine and Rashine Nizamoudine.

ED said the information indicated that the proceeds generated through these activities were transferred to India and used to acquire land and construct Hotel Le Royale Palace in Karaikal.