KARAIKAL: The ED, Chennai Zonal Office-II, has provisionally attached the land and five-storey building of Hotel Le Royale Palace in Karaikal, valued at approximately Rs 12.64 crore, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged gold smuggling and hawala network operating from France.
The attachment was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an ED press release issued on Thursday.
The investigation was initiated based on information received from the Government of the French Republic regarding alleged gold smuggling, hawala transactions and other offences committed abroad by Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, Mohamed Mubeen Nizamoudine, Shahine Shafique Mougamadou Nizamoudine and Rashine Nizamoudine.
ED said the information indicated that the proceeds generated through these activities were transferred to India and used to acquire land and construct Hotel Le Royale Palace in Karaikal.
According to the ED investigation, Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons were allegedly involved in gold smuggling, hawala transactions and illegal cryptocurrency transfers from France between 2019 and 2023 on a commission basis.
The agency said the activities generated proceeds of crime, which were transferred to India from 2019 onwards through foreign currency cash deposits into an NRE account and wire transfers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through agents.
The funds were subsequently integrated into the financial system through the purchase of land and construction of the hotel property in Karaikal, the ED said. The agency has provisionally attached the land and the hotel building as proceeds of crime under the PMLA.
Earlier, the ED conducted search operations on October 28 at three premises in Karaikal, Puducherry and Chennai in connection with the investigation.
During the searches, digital devices and documents described as incriminating by the agency were seized. The ED said further investigation in the case was under way.