CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to reject the election petition filed by DMK leader A Tamilarasi seeking to nullify the victory of TVK MLA D Elangovan in the Manamadurai Assembly constituency in the 2026 polls.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders while dismissing the petition filed by Elangovan praying for rejecting the election petition.

The election petition prayed for the court to declare Elangovan’s victory as void on account of alleged corrupt practices committed by him, his agents, workers and persons acting with his consent; and also of suppressing material facts on income, thereby, causing direct interference with the right of the voters to cast votes and undue influence.

However, Elangovan denied the allegations and sought rejection of the election petition.

Senior counsel J Ravindran, assisted by advocate A Damodaran, appearing for the petitioner submitted that the present applications of Elangovan can be decided only based on the averments contained in the poll petition and by examining whether they disclose a triable cause of action satisfying the requirements under the Representation of People Act.

The judge, in the recent order, said, “Since this court has found that material facts have been pleaded regarding bribery allegations and that the election petition makes out a cause of action and is also not barred by law. Therefore, the poll petition can proceed with regard to the issue of the alleged commission of corrupt practices.”

The judge directed Elangovan to file the counter-affidavit within four weeks.