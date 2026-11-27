CHENNAI: In a setback to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay, the Madras High Court on Friday refused to reject an election petition seeking to nullify his victory in Perambur Assembly constituency on the grounds of non-disclosure of full details of his assets and causing undue influence on the electorate.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders dismissing the plea by Vijay's counsel praying for rejection of election petition which was filed by S Dinesh, a voter of the Perambur constituency. The court reserved the orders on October 8, 2026.

The judge said suppression of income and assets is an issue that has to be tried in the election petition. So Vijay's plea is liable to be dismissed. He also concluded that it cannot be said there are no materials for proving suppression of income and assets, at this stage.

Vijay had contested from Perambur and Tiruchy-East constituencies in the 2026 Assmebly Elections and won both seats. Later he resigned from Tiruchy-East.

Vijay was represented by senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate NC Ashok Kumar represented the petitioner Dinesh.

During arguments, Ashok Kumar argued that Vijay's failure to disclose the full details of his assets amounts to undue influence and is against the elections laws.

He had said the CM had deliberately suppressed the facts about his properties and the electors do have a right to raise this issue through an election petition even if such objections could not be raised during scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Returning Officer.