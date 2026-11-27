CHENNAI: In a setback to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay, the Madras High Court on Friday refused to reject an election petition seeking to nullify his victory in Perambur Assembly constituency on the grounds of non-disclosure of full details of his assets and causing undue influence on the electorate.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders dismissing the plea by Vijay's counsel praying for rejection of election petition which was filed by S Dinesh, a voter of the Perambur constituency. The court reserved the orders on October 8, 2026.
The judge said suppression of income and assets is an issue that has to be tried in the election petition. So Vijay's plea is liable to be dismissed. He also concluded that it cannot be said there are no materials for proving suppression of income and assets, at this stage.
Vijay had contested from Perambur and Tiruchy-East constituencies in the 2026 Assmebly Elections and won both seats. Later he resigned from Tiruchy-East.
Vijay was represented by senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate NC Ashok Kumar represented the petitioner Dinesh.
During arguments, Ashok Kumar argued that Vijay's failure to disclose the full details of his assets amounts to undue influence and is against the elections laws.
He had said the CM had deliberately suppressed the facts about his properties and the electors do have a right to raise this issue through an election petition even if such objections could not be raised during scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Returning Officer.
The RO is doing a summary inquiry and cannot conduct a detailed inquiry within the stipulated 24 hours. And so, the voter can approach the court through the election petition, Ashok Kumar submitted.
He said Vijay's deliberate false declarations and suppressed sale deeds and transactions mischaracterized the nature of property acquisitions and falsified the registration values of properties in Form-26.
He pointed out that Vijay had concealed the fact on purchase of 3 acres of land at Panruti village under the Walajabad sub-registrar office on January 6, 2026, for a sale consideration of Rs. 30 crore.
This amounted to non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of section 33 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 r/w Rule 4 A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.
The counsel also noted that a property shown in the election affidavit was actually a Poromboke land at Villipatti village in Kodaikanal.
Vijay's counsel led by Gopal Sankaranarayanan contended that the principles on undue influence caused by non-disclosure of assets are entirely different from non-disclosure of criminal antecedents and only the latter is of grave nature.
He argued, "The voters know my client (Vijay) is from a wealthy family and is very wealthy. If he is wealthy up to Rs. 630 crore, the question is whether the voter can equate the additional value or up and down of market value of the properties with criminalisation of politics."
He also questioned whether any elector would prefer not to vote for a person having wealth more than Rs. 650 crore.