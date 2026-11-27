MADURAI: Parents of two students have lodged a police complaint against the management of a private school in Nagamalai Pudukottai, alleging that their children were denied entry into classrooms for wearing Sabarimala malas. However, the school principal denied the allegation, stating that the issue had been misunderstood by the parents.

The students, Darshan (12) and Nivin Sai (11), are studying in Classes VII and VI, respectively. In his petition, their father, Sathish Pandian, a lift operator, said he had made his sons wear the malas as part of their Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The boys attended school in uniform without footwear, with sacred ash and kumkum on their foreheads.

However, the school management and teachers allegedly refused to allow them into the classrooms, citing rules requiring students to wear shoes and prohibiting religious malas, vibhuti and sandalwood paste.

The students were allegedly made to sit outside the classrooms for the past three days.

The parents said they were shocked to find their children sitting outside when they visited the school after being informed about the issue.

Claiming that complaints from other parents had also failed to elicit any action, they approached the Nagamalai Pudukottai police station and lodged a complaint against the school management.

Speaking to TNIE, school principal Jayapaul denied the allegations and said the students had been asked to bring their parents to school as they had not completed their homework and wanted to take leave.

District Educational Officer (DEO) Karmegam told TNIE that he had enquired with the school principal after learning about the issue and instructed the school not to allow such incidents to recur.