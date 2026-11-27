CHENNAI: The union government is unlikely to sanction any new expressway projects in TN in the near future and has instead favoured upgrading existing highways to ease congestion.

It has also refused to back the state’s proposed industrial corridors connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, leaving their development entirely to the state government.

The decision was conveyed during a meeting between State Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on November 17.

Similarly, approval for the proposed Singaperumal Koil (CPRR)-Madurai greenfield expressway for which a detailed project report is being prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to be deferred.

Instead, the centre is expected to approve widening of the existing Chengalpattu-Madurai GST Road into an eight-lane highway and the Madurai-Kanniyakumari stretch into a six-lane road.

NHAI officials said the centre’s position comes against the backdrop of heavy borrowings from banks for ongoing projects, delays in execution of major works, including the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and Vikravandi-Thanjavur four-laning, and persistent hurdles in sourcing earth for road construction.

TN’s first proposed greenfield highway project, a 277-km Chennai-Salem expressway estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore, was shelved following opposition over land acquisition and environmental concerns. The project was proposed by the NHAI in 2018.

Sources privy to the November 17 meeting told TNIE that Gadkari had asked NHAI officials to coordinate with the state highways department and prepare plans to ease congestion at five major entry and exit points of highways connecting Chennai.