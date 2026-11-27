CHENNAI: The union government is unlikely to sanction any new expressway projects in TN in the near future and has instead favoured upgrading existing highways to ease congestion.
It has also refused to back the state’s proposed industrial corridors connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, leaving their development entirely to the state government.
The decision was conveyed during a meeting between State Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on November 17.
Similarly, approval for the proposed Singaperumal Koil (CPRR)-Madurai greenfield expressway for which a detailed project report is being prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to be deferred.
Instead, the centre is expected to approve widening of the existing Chengalpattu-Madurai GST Road into an eight-lane highway and the Madurai-Kanniyakumari stretch into a six-lane road.
NHAI officials said the centre’s position comes against the backdrop of heavy borrowings from banks for ongoing projects, delays in execution of major works, including the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and Vikravandi-Thanjavur four-laning, and persistent hurdles in sourcing earth for road construction.
TN’s first proposed greenfield highway project, a 277-km Chennai-Salem expressway estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore, was shelved following opposition over land acquisition and environmental concerns. The project was proposed by the NHAI in 2018.
Sources privy to the November 17 meeting told TNIE that Gadkari had asked NHAI officials to coordinate with the state highways department and prepare plans to ease congestion at five major entry and exit points of highways connecting Chennai.
TN wanted to turn GST Road into 10-lane stretch
The proposals include elevated corridors along the Chennai-Tiruchy highway (Kilambakkam-Chettipunniyam/Chengalpattu), Chennai-Bengaluru highway (Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur), Chennai-Tirupati highway (Padi-Thirunindravur) and Chennai-Kolkata highway (Madhavaram-Cholavaram).
A senior official said the state had sought conversion of the entire 740-km GST Road from Chengalpattu to Kanniyakumari into an eight or 10-lane highway.
However, the ministry agreed only to widening the Chengalpattu-Madurai stretch into an eight-lane road and the section beyond Madurai into a six-lane highway.
“They categorically ruled out taking up any new expressway projects in TN , either fully or partially,” the official said. The official added that the three proposed industrial corridors connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi would be developed entirely by the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority.
Tenders had been invited to prepare DPRs for the proposed corridors, the official said.
An NHAI official said measures to decongest the entry and exit points of highways connecting Chennai had already been initiated. The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway has been completed in Karnataka and is nearing completion in Andhra Pradesh.
However, around 18.5 km of the 106-km stretch in TN remains incomplete.
A tender is being awarded for completing 15 km of the 26-km Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section, with the work expected to take nearly 18 months.
The NHAI has already invested over Rs 16,000 crore in the project, and further delays in opening the highway would add to the financial burden, the official said.
The official added that the availability of soil had improved marginally since the new government assumed office.
Debt burden, delay in roadworks get in way
The centre’s position comes against the backdrop of heavy borrowings from banks for ongoing projects, delays in execution of major works, including the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and Vikravandi-Thanjavur four-laning, and persistent hurdles in sourcing earth for road construction