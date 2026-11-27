CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of a new low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 30, raising the prospect of increased rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and other parts of south peninsular India in the coming days.

According to IMD’s extended-range forecast issued on Thursday, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman Sea around November 29.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea, adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 30.

However, the probability of the system intensifying into a depression during the latter part of the first forecast week, around December 2, is low, the IMD said.

The forecast comes days after Cyclone Akvan weakened and dissipated after crossing north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on November 20.

The extended-range outlook indicates that rainfall activity over south peninsular India is likely to increase during the first half of the following week, with isolated heavy rainfall possible over TN and Keralam from December 3 to 9.

The IMD said large-scale atmospheric conditions could support the development of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal between November 30 and December 4.