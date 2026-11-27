MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a counter affidavit from the state government on a PIL filed seeking direction to conduct a comprehensive statewide audit of the allocation, release and utilisation of funds earmarked under the SC/ST sub-plan, in view of the alleged expenditure of Rs 28.54 crore from the above plan towards highway projects.

The litigant, G Theeran Thirumurugan alias Thirumurugan of Madurai, stated in his petition that the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, while responding to an RTI request by a social activist, Muthu, on September 15, furnished year-wise details of financial allocation made towards Scheduled Castes from 2014 -2015 to 2025-2026, including allocations made towards educational concessions, pre- and post-matric scholarships, economic development programmes under SC sub-plan, among others.

Similar details were given by the Tribal Welfare Department for the year 2015 - 2025 on October 14, he added. Both departments had claimed in their replies that they had not diverted their respective funds to other departments.

However, a news report published on a Tamil daily on October 29 alleged that Rs 28.54 crore funds reserved for SC/ST welfare schemes have been transferred to the highways department to carry out 12 works in Tirunelveli and Tiruppur districts. To ascertain the same, he sought the above relief.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan directed the authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit or report responding to the allegations and adjourned the case to December 12.