CHENNAI: A public interest litigation petition filed in the Madras High Court has sought to transfer the probe against ex-minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others, in the case on alleged scam in issuing permanent recognition to private schools, to the CBI.

The petition, filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy, stated that the probe needed to be transferred to the central agency for a comprehensive inquiry as minister N Marie Wilson stated that he too was compelled to pay bribes to obtain approval for an educational institution run by him.

The petitioner said that the counter-statement of Anbil Mahesh that Marie Wilson’s institution had made some violations also needed to be inquired into by the central agency.

Anbil Mahesh back in Puzhal

After the end of the police custody of Anbil Mahesh, ex-MLA V Muthukumar and his driver Saravanan, the trio were produced at the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases on Thursday. Special Judge L S Sathiyamurthy sent them to judicial custody.

While Anbil Mahesh was remanded till December 2, Muthukumar was remanded till December 10 and Saravanan was remanded till December 9.