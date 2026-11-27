KANNIYAKUMARI: The shortage of beds at the district headquarters hospital in Padmanabhapuram is posing difficulties for inpatients, including many from hilly areas.

Residents and political parties want the authorities to increase the number of beds. The hospital currently has 174 beds. These beds are occupied by the afternoon on most days. Padmanabhapuram legislator R Chellaswamy said that the beds are insufficient for treating inpatients.

“The hospital needs around 300 beds. I had given a representation to the Health Minister a month ago, demanding an increase in the beds.

The MLA noted that over Rs 7 crore has been announced in the recent Assembly session for new buildings and medical equipment at the hospital VCK Padmanabhapuram assembly district secretary SE Mesiya said patients from different parts of the district, including hilly areas near Kulasekaram, rely on this hospital.

Sources said that the Padmanabhapuram government hospital was upgraded as district headquarters hospital in 2004. Even after two decades, the number of beds has been increased, though other district headquarters hospitals in the state have more, some with more than 500 beds.

R Shajinraj, a resident of Thuckalay, said vacant beds are hard to come by on most days. He also claimed those in need of emergency care have to be rushed to the government medical college hospital at Nagercoil, as the district headquarters hospital has no superspeciality doctors.

He demanded the urgent posting of super-speciality doctors, especially in the cardiology and nephrology wards.