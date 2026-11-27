CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has begun planning to protect government and industry data from quantum computers, which could break the encryption that secures it now.

Tidco has invited bids for a 23-week study to prepare a detailed project report for ‘Quantum Safe & Secure Tamil Nadu’.

The state plans to move to quantum-safe digital infrastructure to protect government networks, financial services and strategic industries from a new generation of cyber threats.

The tender, issued on November 24, implements a Budget announcement that allocated Rs 1 crore to study ways of protecting data belonging to fintech companies, global capability centres, and aerospace, space and defence organisations, according to official sources.

The concern is that the existing data encryption may not stay secure in the quantum era, sources said.

A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break widely used public-key cryptography, the digital locks that keep bank transactions, personal information, government records and corporate data from outsiders.

Such computers do not exist as yet but the threat is already being considered in cybersecurity planning worldwide.

The consultant will also examine the possibility of establishing a Tamil Nadu Quantum Centre of Excellence, sources said.