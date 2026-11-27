KALLAKURICHI: Close on the heels of a harassment complaint filed by an IAS officer against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, a similar case has surfaced against Rishivandiyam DMK MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan.

Police have registered a case under three sections of the BNS against Karthikeyan based on a complaint lodged by a woman officer in Kallakurichi on Thursday.

According to police, the complaint alleged harassment and acts that outraged the dignity of a woman officer. Thiyagadurgam police have registered the case under sections 79, 132 and 351(2) of the BNS r/w section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

According to sources, the woman officer alleged in her complaint that Karthikeyan spoke to her over the phone in a derogatory manner, making references to her caste, and threatened her regarding continuation of her employment.

She alleged that he sent inappropriate messages on social media and spread defamatory remarks about her.

Police sources said they have initiated an investigation into the allegations mentioned in the complaint. Further action is expected based on the findings of the probe.