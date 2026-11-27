MADURAI: As arrivals continue to decline, shallot prices reached a new high of Rs 190-Rs 200 per kilogram in the Mattuthavani vegetable market on Wednesday. Traders from both wholesale and retail markets stated that prices are likely to remain high until January.

On Thursday, shallots were sold at 150, 190, and 200 rupees per kilogram depending on the quality, traders said.

In the wholesale market, prices have gone up to Rs 150-Rs 160 per kg in Madurai. The sharp drop in arrivals caused the prices to surge in the Madurai market, traders claimed.

Shallot prices have been rising for the past couple of months, as their arrival declined owing to climate change.

“So far the highest-ever price for shallots at the Mattuthavani market has been Rs 180 per kg. Following the drop in arrivals, prices have surged to a new high of Rs 190-Rs 200 per kg in the market,” said N Chinnamayan, the president of the Mattuthavani Central Vegetable Market Association.

Echoing similar issues, Mohamad Ismail, president of Madurai Onion Market Traders Association, stated that the market received hardly over 400 bags (50 kg per bag) out of the usual 1,500 bags of shallots.

“At present we are receiving a small quantity of harvested and old stock shallots from Theni and Dindigul districts. Arrivals are expected to return to normal only in January; until then, shallot prices will remain high in Madurai,” Ismail added.

Traders from Mattuthavani retail market added that the prices of all other vegetables remain high above Rs 50 per kg.