Responding to the Supreme Court's interim order on the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam issue on Friday the Tamil Nadu unit of CPI(M) stated that it was not in line with the system of administration of justice.

The state secretary P Shanmugam termed the order "shocking" and "against federalism", and urged the Chief Justice of India to take cognisance of it and rectify it.

The apex court on Friday found prima facie wilful disobedience of its earlier order and issued contempt notices to 15 officials, among them the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), HR&CE officials, the Madurai District Collector and five temple trustees.

It also suspended the temple's Board of Trustees, appointed former High Court judges as receivers, and handed over security of the hill to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for lighting the Karthigai Deepam on November 28.

In a statement, Shanmugam said; "When a final verdict answering the main question of the case has not been delivered, an interim order being so drastic is unacceptable in any way."

"At a time when communal organisations are already making attempts to incite frenzy among the people, the Supreme Court's statement that everyone can light the lamp on the hill is bound to create tension.

It should not be forgotten that India has witnessed the bitter incident of the Babri Masjid demolition," it added.

Describing the order as "anti-federal", the party said, "the order delivered by sidelining an elected government will stand in history as a wrong precedent.

This interim order has to be considered a violation of the Supreme Court's judicial administration norms.

" Referring to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which was enacted after long deliberations to ensure religious harmony, Shanmugam said the apex court's failure to consider the law in letter and spirit was contrary to constitutional principles and values.

Pointing out that both the present and previous state governments had maintained a firm stand on the Thirupparankundram issue, the party urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite and raise their voice.

It also called upon the state government to consult legal experts and expedite appropriate legal measures.

The CPI(M) urged all secular and democratic forces in the state to immediately mobilise people and express their firm stand to protect unity and uphold the constitutional value of secularism.

Appealing to the people to express unity transcending religious differences, in keeping with the state's tradition, the party said the slogan "let us preserve religious harmony; let us cherish humanity" should resonate across Tamil Nadu.

Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thiruparankundram on November 24.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes.

Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the dargah.

(With inputs from PTI)