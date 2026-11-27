CHENNAI: Married state government employees in Tamil Nadu will get 15 days of paternity leave, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Thursday.

The duration is in line with the paternity leave the union government has provided since 1997, following a recommendation from the fifth Central Pay Commission.

The leave can be availed of either during the 15 days preceding childbirth or within six months of the child’s birth. It is intended to enable fathers to support their wives during childbirth and share childcare responsibilities.

An official release said the decision was based on requests from employees for paternity leave for men. Women government employees are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

“The period surrounding childbirth is crucial for both the mother and the child, and the father’s involvement in providing physical and emotional support to the mother and caring for the newborn is essential,” the release stated.

In August 2023, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court noted that paternity leave was not provided by various states, including Tamil Nadu, and called for suitable legislation.

Tamil Nadu is not the first state to introduce paternity leave for government employees. Odisha, West Bengal, Keralam, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam also provide paternity leave for eligible government employees.