CHENNAI: Seeking to break the prolonged deadlock over vice-chancellor appointments in Tamil Nadu’s state universities, Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has proposed a four-member search-cum-selection committee comprising nominees of the chancellor, state government, university syndicate, and UGC chairman.

He has also sought Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s personal intervention to put the selection process back on track and clear the backlog of pending convocations.

In a letter dated November 25, released by Lok Bhavan on Thursday, Arlekar said the prolonged vacancies were affecting the day-to-day administration and academic functioning of universities, while delays in holding convocations were affecting students awaiting their degrees.

Convenor panel arrangement inadequate: Governor

Currently, V-C selection committees consist of a representative from either the chancellor or the state government, and one member each from the university’s senate and syndicate.

Under the proposed mechanism, the committee should unanimously shortlist three candidates and rank them in order of preference. Arlekar suggested that the selection process begin preferably six months before a vacancy arises.

He said the convenor committee arrangement constituted by TN had not adequately addressed the day-to-day administrative requirements of universities.