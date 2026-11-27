CHENNAI: The state government is planning to engage women from self-help groups (SHGs) for door-to-door delivery of essential Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, including rice, sugar and cooking oil.

In the first phase, 1,714 salespersons and 176 packers, all women, would be recruited through district collectors for deployment at ration shops and door delivery operations, official sources said.

The monthly salary has been capped at Rs 7,500 for salespersons and Rs 6,600 for packers. The women would be engaged on a temporary basis. The move is expected to provide them with employment opportunities while reducing the state’s financial burden.

A section of ration shop employees, however, see the move as a possible precursor to handing over door delivery operations to SHGs, particularly as the government expands the scheme to cover more ration cards.

However, a senior official from the cooperation department said there was no proposal to transfer the entire door delivery operation to SHGs. “The temporary staff recruited will also be deployed at PDS shops. If required, they will be assigned door delivery duties,” the official said.