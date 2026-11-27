CHENNAI: The state government is planning to engage women from self-help groups (SHGs) for door-to-door delivery of essential Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, including rice, sugar and cooking oil.
In the first phase, 1,714 salespersons and 176 packers, all women, would be recruited through district collectors for deployment at ration shops and door delivery operations, official sources said.
The monthly salary has been capped at Rs 7,500 for salespersons and Rs 6,600 for packers. The women would be engaged on a temporary basis. The move is expected to provide them with employment opportunities while reducing the state’s financial burden.
A section of ration shop employees, however, see the move as a possible precursor to handing over door delivery operations to SHGs, particularly as the government expands the scheme to cover more ration cards.
However, a senior official from the cooperation department said there was no proposal to transfer the entire door delivery operation to SHGs. “The temporary staff recruited will also be deployed at PDS shops. If required, they will be assigned door delivery duties,” the official said.
The registrar of cooperative societies, G Latha, recently wrote to the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women and district collectors, asking them to identify SHGs and recruit suitable candidates for deployment at ration shops.
In her letter, she clarified that the appointments would be purely temporary until permanent staff were recruited through the district recruitment bureaus in each district.
Currently, senior citizens aged 65 and above and persons with disabilities are eligible for door delivery. Around 19.3 lakh beneficiaries attached to nearly 16 lakh ration cards have benefited from the scheme.
With the inclusion of widows, trans persons, and ex-servicemen, the coverage is expected to increase to 18.27 lakh ration cards, benefiting 24.19 lakh people.
The government has allocated Rs 9 crore for 2026-27 to meet the additional expenditure involved in this, as per a government order.
A ration shop salesperson in Chennai said the government appeared to be considering a gradual shift towards engaging SHG women in door delivery operations.
“Not immediately, but in the long run, the government seems to be planning to hand over PDS door delivery to SHG women,” he said.