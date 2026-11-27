MADURAI: Days after TNIE highlighted the delay in opening the Goripalayam-Sellur arm of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge, the State Highways Department has initiated steps to complete the pending works by floating tenders for road markings and safety infrastructure.

The department has floated a tender worth Rs 1.09 crore for painting works on the Sellur arm and another tender worth Rs 80.50 lakh for providing road furniture, including safety-related infrastructure.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has also floated a tender for the electrification work.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior State Highways Department official said officials in Chennai had taken steps to expedite the tender process following the report titled ‘Delay in installing lights holds up Sellur bridge opening’ on November 11th.

“All the remaining works will be completed before Pongal,” the official said. The 700-metre-long and 8.5-metre-wide Sellur arm was completed in July but remained unused due to delays in installing streetlights and completing road markings and other safety works.

Once the remaining works are completed and the Sellur arm is opened, commuters travelling from Goripalayam towards Arapalayam and Vilangudi are expected to benefit from reduced travel time.