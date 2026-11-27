KRISHNAGIRI: Over three months on since two medicos at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) filed sexual harassment plaints against an assistant professor, allegedly no action has been taken in the matter, in violation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
According to sources at the health department, two GKMCH medical students filed sexual harassment complaints against assistant professor Dr A Saravanan of the hospital's department of general medicine in July this year.
One student alleged that Saravanan had sent her inappropriate messages, while the other claimed he touched female students in an inappropriate manner using a stethoscope.
Upon their complaints, an IC formed under the PoSH Act, conducted an inquiry with the complainants and nurses working the night shift, and sent a report by the first week of August to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) recommending appropriate action, sources said.
"Although, during inquiry, no evidence was found against the assistant professor, the IC recommended taking action against him in the matter," they added. However, as of November 26, no action has been taking against him.
When TNIE contacted Dr Saravanan, he denied the allegations. "I did not send any inappropriate messages. Regarding my placing a stethoscope on female students, the incident has been totally miscommunicated," he said.
Director of Medical Education and Research Dr A Aravind told TNIE that he was unaware of the incident and will look into it on Monday.
Recently, action was taken against Dr N D Soji, professor and HoD of general medicine at the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital for sexually harassing a nursing student, he pointed out.
Similarly, dean (in-charge) of GKMCH, Dr Chandrasekar, told TNIE he is unsure of the veracity of the incident but the IC conducted an inquiry and sent a report to the DME.
A official from the social welfare department in Krishnagiri said, "After receiving a sexual harassment complaint, inquiry should be completed within 90 days, and a report must be prepared and submitted within 10 days after that.
Employer action upon the IC's recommendation must be taken within 60 days, after which the PoSH Act can come into force."