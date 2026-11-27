KRISHNAGIRI: Over three months on since two medicos at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) filed sexual harassment plaints against an assistant professor, allegedly no action has been taken in the matter, in violation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

According to sources at the health department, two GKMCH medical students filed sexual harassment complaints against assistant professor Dr A Saravanan of the hospital's department of general medicine in July this year.

One student alleged that Saravanan had sent her inappropriate messages, while the other claimed he touched female students in an inappropriate manner using a stethoscope.

Upon their complaints, an IC formed under the PoSH Act, conducted an inquiry with the complainants and nurses working the night shift, and sent a report by the first week of August to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) recommending appropriate action, sources said.

"Although, during inquiry, no evidence was found against the assistant professor, the IC recommended taking action against him in the matter," they added. However, as of November 26, no action has been taking against him.