CHENNAI: Of every $100 India earns from electronics exports, $41 comes from Tamil Nadu, Singai G Ramachandran, chairman of Startup TN, said on Thursday, adding that the state should now build on that manufacturing base to grow deeptech companies.

Speaking at a Nasscom Deeptech Confluence in Chennai, in conversation with Shreya Sharma, director and head of Nasscom Deeptech, Ramachandran said deeptech cannot follow the software-as-a-service playbook. A SaaS founder needs a computer.

A deeptech founder needs intellectual property licensing first, then shared space to build and test prototypes, certification, and facilities to make 50 or 100 units, he said.

Ramachandran called for startups to be backed beyond the prototype stage on the strength of their technology rather than their revenue, as patient capital did for the rocket company Agnikul.

He proposed yearly challenges in each focus area, such as medical innovation, so that engineers across the state can work on real problem statements.

Startup TN’s 10 hubs, he said, should be used to reach tier 2 to 4 cities and student startups.