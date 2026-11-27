CHENNAI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday accused the TVK government of hurting the religious sentiments of millions of people by preventing the lighting of deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill. Describing the lamp as part of India’s civilisation, he urged people to stand together to protect their religious rights and the Constitution.

Speaking at a Constitution Day event in T Nagar, Vaishnaw questioned the restriction on lighting the deepam at the hilltop, saying it raised concerns over the constitutional right to practise one’s religion.

“Today you have stopped one deepam; tomorrow you will say that nobody can go to a temple? Is that what our Constitution has given us?” he asked.

He also took a swipe at TNCC president Manickam Tagore, challenging him to publicly affirm his commitment to religious freedom.