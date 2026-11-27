CHENNAI: Two schools in Cuddalore district that were flagged by TNIE for an unusually high number of centums in the 2025 Class 12 board examinations are among the institutions whose recognition as exam centres has been withdrawn after a fresh inquiry confirmed malpractice during the March 2026 Class 12 public examinations.

The schools include Vallalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kollukkarankuttai and GK Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kattumannarkoil.

In 2024-25, Vallalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School recorded 424 centums across subjects, up from 38 the previous year, while GK matriculation school recorded 334, compared with 174 in 2023-24.

The unusually high concentration of perfect scores had raised suspicions among teachers and education officials.

According to proceedings issued by the chief educational officer (CEO), Cuddalore, the directorate of government examinations (DGE) ordered a fresh inquiry into alleged malpractice at certain exam centres during the March 2026 Class 12 exams.

The new inquiry confirmed malpractice, following which the recognition granted to the schools concerned to function as exam centres was cancelled with effect from the March 2027 exams.

The other schools listed in the proceedings are: TGM Higher Secondary School, Sethiyathope, and Kalaimagal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kattumannarkoil.

The CEO has asked the principals of the affected exam centres to identify alternative centres nearby, including for students from affiliated schools, and obtain the necessary approval.

Students will be allowed to write the March 2027 examinations at alternative centres recommended by the CEO.

Ex-min had defended the results

The then education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said the students also scored high marks in other subjects and the CEO inquiry found no malpractice. Teaching methods in these schools would be replicated across the state if the results were genuine, he had said.