CHENNAI: Two DMK functionaries were electrocuted to death and another sustained critical injuries while putting up a banner to mark Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday at Vaniyachathiram near Vengal in Tiruvallur district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as V Virendar (22) of Anna Nagar in Vaniyachathiram and M Velan (30) of Karani village. The injured person was identified as Albert (22) of Vaniyachathiram, who is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital.

According to Vengal police sources, the trio had attended a welfare assistance distribution programme organised at a private hall to mark Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday. While they were putting up a banner along the roadside near Vaniyachathiram, a wire connected to a nearby electricity pole came into contact with them, resulting in electrocution.

Police sources said the deceased were DMK members and were also relatives of local DMK functionaries. Their bodies have been kept at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. The Vengal police are investigating the incident.