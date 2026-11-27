CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged Governor Rajendra Arlekar to transfer the sexual harassment case against Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh to the CBI, alleging that the state government had attempted to suppress the complaint for 116 days.

Seeking Arul Vignesh’s arrest, he also demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and chief secretary M Sai Kumar be included in the list of accused for allegedly attempting to shield the legislator.

He also sought to secure the digital evidence in the case.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the petition to the governor, Udhayanidhi alleged that the chief secretary had known about the complaint the collector made on July 31 but had failed to ensure action against the MLA.

“If the chief secretary had not brought the complaint to the CM’s notice, it is his fault. If he had brought it to the CM’s notice, then why was no action taken? The CM is also complicit in this offence,” he alleged.

Udhayanidhi further claimed that the chief secretary had attempted to settle the matter by offering to transfer the collector to another district instead of initiating action against the MLA.

He also demanded action against three ministers who had allegedly claimed that no such incident had taken place.