CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged Governor Rajendra Arlekar to transfer the sexual harassment case against Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh to the CBI, alleging that the state government had attempted to suppress the complaint for 116 days.
Seeking Arul Vignesh’s arrest, he also demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and chief secretary M Sai Kumar be included in the list of accused for allegedly attempting to shield the legislator.
He also sought to secure the digital evidence in the case.
Speaking to reporters after submitting the petition to the governor, Udhayanidhi alleged that the chief secretary had known about the complaint the collector made on July 31 but had failed to ensure action against the MLA.
“If the chief secretary had not brought the complaint to the CM’s notice, it is his fault. If he had brought it to the CM’s notice, then why was no action taken? The CM is also complicit in this offence,” he alleged.
Udhayanidhi further claimed that the chief secretary had attempted to settle the matter by offering to transfer the collector to another district instead of initiating action against the MLA.
He also demanded action against three ministers who had allegedly claimed that no such incident had taken place.
Stating that his party had lost confidence in the state government’s handling of the case, the DMK leader urged the governor to summon the DGP and the chief secretary and seek explanation from them.
Accusing the Vijay-led government of failing to protect women, Udhayanidhi said, “Instead of standing with the victim, the CM is standing with the accused.
If someone sent such messages or subjected a woman in our own family to sexual harassment, would we remain silent? But this government has failed to act even when the complainant is a woman collector holding a senior constitutional post.”
Separately, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also met the governor and demanded action against the government for failing to comply with the SC order on the Thirupparankundram issue.
“The previous DMK government failed to light lamp in the Thirupparankundram hill and today they are not here (in power). Similarly, Vijay-led government also failed to light the lamp and soon they also won’t be not here (in power),” he said.
Tagore accuses DMK of striking deal with BJP
Chennai: TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Thursday questioned Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin’s meeting with Governor RV Arlekar, and sought to know if Udhayanidhi and the DMK have come to terms with the BJP regarding delimitation and cases against the DMK filed by the ED.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Tagore recalled Udhayanidhi’s earlier criticism of the role of governor. “Earlier, he called a governor a postman. Now, he is meeting the same governor. Has he surrendered, or have they reached a settlement with Delhi?” he asked.
Accusing Udhayanidhi of making double-meaning statements, Tagore said his criticism should not be construed as a lack of respect for the DMK president. He said the governor should function impartially.