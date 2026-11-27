CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday questioned whether the Arivulagam (world of knowledge) libraries meant for students had turned into ‘oozhal ulagam’ (world of corruption), citing alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.

Speaking at the second phase of the student felicitation event organised by the TVK in Neelankarai, where students who excelled in Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations were honoured, Vijay said the alleged irregularities were particularly disturbing as the libraries were intended to promote education and learning.

“Even in the library books that you students read, they have committed such irregularities. I was hoping that with the advent of AI technology, we would see tremendous development across departments.

But if they have indulged in corruption at such an early stage using the same AI technology, I genuinely do not understand what to make of them,” he said.

The DVAC registered a case on November 15 over the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam, and five officials have been suspended.